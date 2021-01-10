Shaun White Honors Girlfriend Nina Dobrev With Cheeky Birthday Tribute

Nina Dobrev is feeling the love on her big day! The actress turned 32 over the weekend and got special shoutouts from a slew of loved ones, including beau Shaun White.

The Olympic snowboarder honored his ladylove and their mutual sense of humor with a series of Instagram photos in which they sported coordinated ’80s gear while making goofy faces for the camera.

“Too bad we never have any fun together,” Shaun, 34, joked in his caption, alongside festive emojis. “Happy birthday baby!”

Nina later thanked fans and friends for making her milestone so unforgettable, teasing in her own post that despite turning another year older and wiser she’s still “just as childish” as ever.

In fact, she joked that as far as she’s concerned, her most recent celebration was just a “redo” considering what a challenge the previous 12 months have been for, well, everyone.

“I’m so excited to be turning 31 again today,” Nina wrote on Instagram, captioning a throwback video of herself blowing out birthday candles when she was a little girl.

“2021 better get its s*** together quick otherwise I’ll still be [on] my 31st birthday next year too,” she added.

The “Vampire Diaries” alum and her athlete boyfriend have been going strong since making their relationship social media official last spring.

After partying with mutual friends on New Year’s Eve 2019, the couple reportedly heated up during the pandemic, and Nina let fans know just how serious things had gotten between her and Shaun when showing off the at-home haircut she gave him in May.

— Erin Biglow