Serena Williams Shares Rare And Hilarious Sneak Peek Of Pre-Season Training

Serena Williams is literally getting in the groove for the new tennis season!

The 23-time grand slam champ took to Instagram to share a glimpse at her pre-season training, which she acknowledged is a rare occurrence.

“I was told I don’t share enough of my training,” Serena wrote. “I hope this helps y’all know I’m serious.”

After smashing a few forehands, Serena busted out some smooth moves to Megan Thee Stallion’s hit song “Body.” Now that is the kind of energy we bring into 2021!

Serena will begin her 2021 campaign at the Australian Open in February where she seeks to claim her 24th grand slam title, which will tie Margaret Court’s all-time record set in 1973.

The 39-year-old mom spent much of her off-season chronicling her many adventures with 3-year-old daughter Olympia, which included a lot of baking–because quarantine.

Look at her form! She’s a natural already.

But the MVP moment of the off-season was definitely Olympia administering a “coconut test” to Serena! Too cute.