Princess Eugenie Pays Tribute To Prince Philip After Reportedly Reuniting With Prince Harry

Princess Eugenie is remembering her late grandfather Prince Philip with a heartfelt tribute on Wednesday.

The 31-year-old royal, who just became a mom in February, wrote an open letter to Philip, sharing some of her memories with him from her childhood.

“I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy,” she wrote. “I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day. I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer.”

She continued, “I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.”

Princess Eugenie also wrote a special thanks to Philip for his devotion to Queen Elizabeth for the 73 years that they were married.

“Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you,” she shared.



Eugenie is the first royal family member to reportedly reunite with her cousin Prince Harry following his return to the UK, since he stepped down as a senior member of the royal family and moved to California with his wife Meghan Markle and son Archie.

Page Six confirmed that the cousins reunited and that Prince Harry has met Eugenie’s newborn son, August Philip Brooksbank.

Princess Eugenie, husband Jack Brooksbank and their son are currently living at Frogmore Cottage, Harry and Meghan’s UK home. Prince Harry has been quarantining at Frogmore under the Covid-19 UK restrictions ahead of Prince Philip’s funeral on Saturday.

But Meghan, who is due to give birth to the couple’s baby girl this summer, was unable to join him. A palace spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that Meghan’s physician advised her not to accompany Harry overseas.

