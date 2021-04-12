Prince Harry Pays Tribute To Prince Philip As ‘Master of the Barbecue, Legend of Banter, and Cheeky Right ‘til the End’

Prince Harry is opening up about the passing of his grandfather, Prince Philip.

The 36-year-old royal, who just arrived in the UK from California, released a statement on Monday, shortly after his older brother, Prince William shared his own tribute.

“My grandfather was a man of service, honour and great humour. He was authentically himself, with a seriously sharp wit, and could hold the attention of any room due to his charm—and also because you never knew what he might say next,” he wrote.

“He will be remembered as the longest reigning consort to the Monarch, a decorated serviceman, a Prince and a Duke. But to me, like many of you who have lost a loved one or grandparent over the pain of this past year, he was my grandpa: master of the barbecue, legend of banter, and cheeky right ‘til the end,” he continued.

Prince Harry also paid tribute to the relationship between The Queen and Prince Philip’s love story that spanned more than seven decades.

“He has been a rock for Her Majesty The Queen with unparalleled devotion, by her side for 73 years of marriage, and while I could go on, I know that right now he would say to all of us, beer in hand, ‘Oh do get on with it!’” Prince Harry wrote.

Adding, “So, on that note, Grandpa, thank you for your service, your dedication to Granny, and for always being yourself. You will be sorely missed, but always remembered—by the nation and the world. Meghan, Archie, and I (as well as your future great-granddaughter) will always hold a special place for you in our hearts. ‘Per Mare, Per Terram,’” Prince Harry wrote.

Prince Harry returned to the UK on Sunday and is currently staying at Frogmore Cottage. Buckingham Palace confirmed over the weekend that Harry was planning to attend Philip’s funeral, which will take place on April 17. Harry traveled without wife Meghan Markle, who is due to give birth to the couple’s baby girl this summer. A palace spokesperson confirmed on Saturday that Meghan’s physician advised her not to accompany Harry overseas.

Prince Philip died on Friday, April 9, at 99 years of age. Queen Elizabeth announced his passing in a statement that read, “It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh.”

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.” Adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth were married for 73 years. He retired from his royal public duties in 2017 and rarely appeared in public following his retirement.

