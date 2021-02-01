Pregnant Shawn Johnson Tests Positive For Covid-19

Shawn Johnson revealed on Sunday that she has tested positive for Covid-19.

The Olympic gold medalist who is pregnant with her second child with husband Andrew East wrote on her Instagram Story on Sunday, “Got my results back today and they came back positive for Covid.”

Shawn who is already a mom to 15-month-old daughter Drew Hazel wrote, “Not going to lie… I’m nervous knowing I’m positive. It’s been a long two weeks of RSV (respiratory syncytial virus) with Drew and now this… my body is exhausted.”

“1: I don’t want to get my family sick. 2: I have asthma and have had it my entire life so this scares me a little extra. 3: had a very close family member fight for his life last month while battling Covid so it’s a serious topic of concern/hits home in our household,” the 29-year-old added.

Shawn also explained in further detail the symptoms that she is currently experiencing, “So far, I have a cough, terrible sore throat and headache. Fatigue for sure but… that’s pregnancy haha. Not looking for any kind of pitty [sic] party. Just a reminder to take care of yourself. Drink an extra water tonight and wash your hands.”

When the couple first announced their pregnancy in a YouTube video in January they also shared in that Andrew had previously tested positive for coronavirus.

Andrew said, “We were in this time of celebration and we wanted to tell her parents and her friends [about the baby], then I ended up having to friggin’ self-isolate for 10 days.” Shawn added, “We were scared to begin with that you had COVID. We weren’t sure if Drew had it, we weren’t sure if I had it.”

“So I was calling her pediatrician, I was calling my OB. … I was like, ‘What do we do? Do I need to worry about being pregnant?’ especially early on in pregnancy. I got so scared of potentially increasing my risks of miscarriage,” Shawn said.

Shawn previously suffered a miscarriage in 2017 and has always been honest about her journey to motherhood.

In October of last year, Shawn and Andrew spoke to Access Hollywood about their life as parents and revealed that they are ready to expand their family!

“I think we’re finally delusional enough and far enough into the first one that we’re like, ‘let’s do this again.’ So we’re talking about it and we love to grow our family anytime.”

