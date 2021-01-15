Shawn Johnson East and Husband Andrew East Expecting Baby No. 2

The East Family is growing!

Olympic gold medalist Shawn Johnson East and husband Andrew East are expecting baby no. 2. The couple shared the news on Instagram with a few family photos showing off Shawn’s baby bump.

The couple who are already parents to 14-month-old daughter Drew Hazel, shared the moment they found out the news in a video on their YouTube channel. The proud dad exclaimed, “I freakin’ knew you were!” when she showed him the positive pregnancy test.

Shawn revealed that the due date is Summer 2021.

She ended their video with an inspirational message, “If you are pregnant, trying to get pregnant, if you’re trying to adopt, if you’re in the process of expanding your family or recently suffering from a loss, we are praying for you. All those beautiful babies out there, all those rainbow babies, all those babies in heaven,” Johnson East says at the end of the video. “We love you guys.”

In October, Shawn and Andrew spoke to Access Hollywood about their life as parents and revealed they are ready to expand their family!

“I think we’re finally delusional enough and far enough into the first one that we’re like, ‘let’s do this again.’ So we’re talking about it and we love to grow our family anytime.”