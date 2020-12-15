Pete Davidson Jokes To Fan Named Ariana That They Should ‘Get Married’

Pete Davidson is poking fun at his short-lived engagement to Ariana Grande two years after their split.

“The King of Staten Island” actor made light of his speedy proposal during an interaction with a fan outside of Rockefeller Center following a recent episode of “Saturday Night Live.”

The fan, who goes by Arianna Justine, caught Pete’s attention by shouting out her very familiar first name – and captured his reaction on TikTok.

“My name is Arianna too!” she called out.

Not missing a beat, Pete zinged back, “Oh! Well, hello! Let’s get married!”

Pete and Ariana famously got swept up in a whirlwind romance during the summer of 2018, marking the comedian’s first high-profile relationship since his breakup with Cazzie David.

The experience launched him into the spotlight and has provided comedy fodder for him in the years since their split. During his Netflix stand-up special, “Pete Davidson: Alive from New York,” the “Set It Up” star joked that Ariana was the one that put him on the map. He breached the topic by referencing his viral jokes about Rep. Dan Crenshaw’s glass eye on “SNL.”

“The only thing I did do, which I am guilty of and I apologize for, is I did make that guy famous and household name for no reason,” he said. “I did what Ariana Grande did for me.”

In the years since his relationship with Ariana, Pete has been romantically linked to Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley and Kaia Gerber. His love life has turned him into a fixture in the press, and the fascination around it is something Pete doesn’t totally get.

When Access Hollywood’s Sibley Scoles asked him earlier this year why he thinks people are so interested in who he’s dating, he said, “I have no idea, but I think everybody has had enough of it for a lifetime. I have no idea.”