Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Makes Runway Debut for Givenchy Fashion Show

Meadow Walker is making her runway debut!

The 22-year-old, who is the daughter of the late Paul Walker shared a video on Instagram over the weekend of herself strutting down the runway for the Givenchy Fall/ Winter 2021 fashion show in Paris.

Meadow wore an oversized black blazer with a matching skit paired with heels and tights.

“Exclusive Debut. Opening Givenchy FW21,” she captioned the video. “Thank you Matt for your complete support and determination to safely get me to Paris from NY. Congratulations on your first Givenchy show @matthewmwilliams! Grazie mille @pg_dmcasting. Thank you to everyone involved. Endless gratitude and love for you all Xx #givenchyfw21”

Meadow gave a behind-the-scenes look from the fashion show to Vogue in a video posted to their Instagram page.

Meadow, who began modeling in 2017 when she was signed to DNA models. In January, Meadow revealed that she’s the new face of Proenza Schouler, for their Pre-Fall 2021 campaign.

Meadow shared a few photos from the new campaign, writing, “I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me.”

