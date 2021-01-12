Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow Is The New Face Of Proenza Schouler

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow just scored a pretty special modeling gig!

The 22-year-old revealed on Monday that she’s the new face of Proenza Schouler, for their Pre-Fall 2021 campaign.

Meadow shared a few photos from the new campaign, writing, “I am so unbelievably grateful to everyone who has supported me and believed in me.”

“Thank you Jack and Lazaro @proenzaschouler and @bertmartirosyan for trusting me to share this beautiful collection with the world. Thank you to my @dnamodels family for guiding me every step of the way,” she wrote.

Meadow first began modeling in 2017 when she was signed to DNA models.

The only daughter of the late “Fast and the Furious” actor remembered her dad’s passing at the end of November on the seventh anniversary of his death. He tragically died in a car crash at just 40-years-old.

She shared a touching Instagram post writing, “A silly day to remember in sadness. Today’s a celebration of the love and happiness you brought to the world. Here’s a photo of my best bud & I napping,” she wrote alongside a sweet throwback photo of her and Paul.

Paul Walker’s daughter Meadow is keeping her father’s memory alive. In September, she shared a throwback snap with him on what would have been his 47th birthday writing, “The moment I realized we are twins. Happy birthday to the most beautiful soul.” The “Fast and the Furious”



