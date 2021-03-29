Olivia Jade Sparks Backlash After Posting TikTok About Being ‘Publicly Shamed’

Olivia Jade is facing backlash on social media again, this time for posting a TikTok about being “publicly shamed.”

In the video, the 21-year-old influencer says, “A very inspirational woman once told me…we were talking about being in the public and being publicly shamed, and I was like, ‘Well, my situation doesn’t even compare. I’m not going to start to compare it to yours.’”

“And she looked at me and she said, ‘Olivia, it doesn’t matter if I’m drowning in 60 feet of water and you’re drowning in 30. We’re both still drowning.’ And I think about that quote every day, because I think it’s so true and it’s such a bigger message to our world right now,” Olivia continued.

The YouTuber went on, “I think we’re all very quick to judge, I think we’re all very quick to put people down. And I just want people to remember, like, if your feelings are hurting…if they’re valid to you, they’re valid.”

“It doesn’t matter if somebody is going through worse,” she added. “You’re allowed to have a hard time in this world. But that doesn’t take away from somebody else, and it shouldn’t take away from you. We’re all human beings.”

Many in the comments section of Olivia’s TikTok called her out for her privilege. “Ok but ur drowning in money and I am not,” wrote one user. “Your [sic] handed everything! You are drowning because no one taught you how to swim, they just did it for you,” added another.

Some users came to Olivia’s defense, though. “She is trying to heal from a mistake; we all make mistakes. Her and her parents both have to live with what happened. Be a nice person and move along,” one comment reads.

Olivia’s mom Lori Loughlin spent two months in prison for her involvement in the college admission scandal. Her husband Mossimo Giannulli is currently serving his five-month sentence behind bars and is expected to be released in April 2021.

— by Katcy Stephan