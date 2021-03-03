Lori Loughlin Spotted For The First Time In Los Angeles Following Prison Release

Lori Loughlin is giving back after being released from prison.

The embattled “Fuller House” alum was spotted out doing volunteer work in Los Angeles on Tuesday, in photos obtained by Page Six.

She appears to be working with Project Angel Food, as she’s seen rocking on of their hats, and delivering meals to people in need amid the coronavirus pandemic.

If the name of the charity sounds familiar it’s because Prince Harry and Meghan Markle teamed up with the organization earlier in the pandemic and were also seen out delivering meals.

While Loughlin was out delivering food, she sported a Project Angel Food hat and mask. The 56-year-old opted for a casual outfit, sporting jeans, sneakers and a blue sweater that says, “California” on the front.

This is the first time she’s been photographed outside her house since she was released from prison in December 2020.

She spent two months in prison for her involvement in the college admission scandal. Her husband Mossimo Giannulli is currently serving his five-month sentence behind bars and is expected to be released in April 2021.

The “When Calls The Heart” star was initially ordered to complete 100 hours of community service, which was reportedly completed sometime last month, according to multiple outlets.

A source spoke out to US Weekly last month and told them the actress was “going above and beyond the hours that she is required to do.”

— Stephanie Swaim