Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi Tests Positive for Covid-19

“Jersey Shore” star Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi has tested positive for Covid-19.

The mom of three shared the news on her Instagram on Valentine’s Day alongside a selfie holding a bouquet of roses.

“I have Covid. I’ve been isolated in my room since I found out. My family & I have been super cautious & careful, so this is super scary,” she wrote.

Adding, “My symptoms started out as just a bad sinus cold. Headache, Stuffy nose & mild cough. Then I felt super tired and ended up napping all day which made me go get tested. Today i just feel groggy. I ended up losing my taste and smell last night. It’s fricken weird. I had a greasy cheese pizza & couldn’t taste a damn thing. WHAT A SIN.”

The 33-year-old’s family has tested negative for Covid-19 so she is remaining in quarantine, “I am here hiding out in my bedroom until this is over. Slide over to the next pic. I woke up to roses and chocolates thrown on my floor from my family. Still showing my quarantine ass Love on Valentine’s Day!”

In December 2019, Snooki retired from “Jersey Shore” in order to spend more time with her family. She revealed the news during an episode of her podcast “It’s Happening with Snooki & Joey.”

The reality star said she “just can’t do it anymore” and leaving her kids to film is too difficult. Snooki also said she doesn’t like the heavy drama in the show and she doesn’t “like the person I’m portrayed as.”

