Nick Jonas Returning As ‘The Voice’ Coach For Season 20

Nick Jonas is back!

The Jonas Brothers singer will be returning as a coach for the upcoming season of “The Voice” in Spring 2021. He’ll be joining John Legend, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson and Gwen Stefani who are currently coaching season 19.

Nick first joined “The Voice” in season 18 and lead Thunderstorm Artist to get to the show’s finale.

The 28-year-old has been enjoying time in quarantine with wife Priyanka Chopra.

The couple recently celebrated the Indian festival Diwali. The Bollywood actress shared an intimate snap of the duo on her Instagram. “Happy Diwali to everyone celebrating. From our family to yours,” she wrote alongside the romantic photo. The singer shared the identical snap of the couple looking into each other’s eyes on his Instagram and wished “love and light to all.”

Access Hollywood spoke to the singer-songwriter about his role as Executive Producer on the new Netflix flick “Dash & Lily” in October. He opened up about wanting to bring the world something positive with the movie even before he knew what 2020 had in store.

“Now to think that we’re going to be able to provide this really beautiful romantic story set in a wonderfully magically holiday time in New York City is such a great thing,” Nick said. “New York City looks very different now than it did when we shot this. For many reasons both known and unknown this was the perfect fit.”

Nick also said he was “thrilled” for his brother Joe Jonas and wife Sophie Turner on their new role as parents.

“They’ve been selective in how much they want to talk about it and it’s obviously they’re thing to talk about. I’m thrilled for them and it’s a wonderful thing to just see the family grow,” Nick gushed.