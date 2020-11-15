Blake Shelton Adorably Shouts Out Gwen Stefani At PCAs: ‘Thank You To My New Fiancée’

Blake Shelton has his lady love on his mind! When accepting the award for choice Country Artist at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday, “The Voice” coach couldn’t help but give Gwen Stefani a shout-out.

After giving credit to his fans for all the love and support, he quipped, “Thank you to my new fiancée Gwen Stefani. Her name is Gwen Stefani: S-T-E-F-A-N-I, if you need to google it and figure out who she is. Thank you for the inspiration.”

Gwen and Blake announced their engagement on October 27 in matching social media posts showing off a gorgeous engagement ring. Blake captioned the shot, “Hey @gwenstefani thanks for saving my 2020… And the rest of my life.. I love you. I heard a YES!.”

The two first became an item back in November 2015 after meeting on the set of “The Voice.” At the time, both stars were recovering from recent heartbreak. Gwen had split with her husband, Gavin Rossdale, and Blake had split from his wife, Miranda Lambert.

Blake kept things traditional for the proposal, reportedly asking both Gwen’s father and her three children for their blessing before popping the question.

— by Katcy Stephan