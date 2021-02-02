Michael B. Jordan Gets Shirtless For Amazon’s Steamy Super Bowl Commercial

Michael B. Jordan is stripping down for Amazon’s Super Bowl commercial.

The steamy commercial features the “Black Panther” actor getting soaked by sprinklers, reading a romance book in the bath and taking off his shirt during a party, for the ad to promote the new Amazon Alexa.

The 33-year-old embodies Alexa in the 90-second ad which will premiere as a 60-second commercial during the fourth quarter of Super Bowl LV on Sunday.

The spot begins in an office boardroom with tech designers inspecting the device’s new round design.

“It’s just flawless,” one exec says while looking down at the Alexa. “I mean, I literally couldn’t imagine a more beautiful vessel for Alexa to be inside.” She then sees the actor’s face on the side of a bus which sparks a fantasy for her to have Michael B. Jordan around the house as her Alexa.

Michael isn’t the only celebrity appearing in an upcoming Super Bowl commercial. Mila Kunis and husband Ashton Kutcher are starring in a Cheetos Super Bowl ad with Shaggy.

During a virtual appearance on “Today,” while promoting the ad, she confessed that just hours before the interview she accidentally woke up her husband while watching “Bridgerton.”

“He’s dead asleep and wakes up in the peak of the fifth episode. He literally goes like this: ‘Are you watching a porno?’ He was so confused about what was happening,” she said.

Ashton, who shared daughter Wyatt, 6, and son Dimitri, 4, with Mila, admitted that he was so taken back from the dirty scene and even accused the actress of “cheating” on him with the hit Netflix series.

“I didn’t know what was going on. I’m like, ‘Is there someone else in the bed?’ It was terrifying. You are cheating on me with this show,” he said.

