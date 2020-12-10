Chadwick Boseman Won’t Be Replaced In ‘Black Panther’ Sequel, Marvel Confirms

Wakanda Forever, indeed. Chadwick Boseman won’t be replaced in the upcoming “Black Panther” sequel.

Marvel confirmed the decision at Disney’s Investor Day summit on Thursday, with studio head Kevin Feige telling attendees that the late Boseman remains their only choice for the title superhero.

“I wanted to acknowledge the devastating loss of a dear friend and member of the Marvel Studios family,” Feige said. “Chadwick Boseman was an immensely talented actor and an inspirational individual who affected all of our lives professionally and personally. His portrayal of T’Challa the Black Panther is iconic and transcends iteration of the character in any other medium from Marvel’s past. And it’s for that reason that we will not recast the character.”

Feige went on to address how Marvel hopes to evolve the “Black Panther” universe while paying respect to Boseman.

“However, to honor the legacy that Chad helped us build through his portrayal of the king of Wakanda, we want to continue to explore the world of Wakanda and all of the rich and varied characters introduced in the first film,” he added.

Boseman died in August following a private four-year battle with colon cancer. He was just 43 years old. In the ensuing months, the beloved actor’s fans and Marvel family have continued to mourn his loss and recall their favorite memories of him.

On what would have been Boseman’s 44th birthday last month, Mark Ruffalo shared a never-before-seen video of the icon celebrating his big day in 2017 with his “Avengers: Infinity War” castmates and crew on set.

And over the weekend, Robert Downey Jr. and Don Cheadle honored Boseman with the posthumous Hero of the Ages Award at MTV’s Movie and TV Awards: Greatest of All Time special. Downey recalled his friend’s “undeniable” energy and intensity as just two reasons he “truly embodied what it meant to be a superhero.”

Cheadle delivered kind words of his own, explaining how Boseman’s charisma and dedication both on and off-camera made him so unforgettable.

“Each time he stepped on the set, he inspired and influenced everyone there, and with every role he created a new legion of fans. He had an incredible power to unify people in their love for his work and their respect for him as a person,” Cheadle said of his fellow Marvel star. “The way he lived his life united people behind a higher purpose, and that will be his legacy.”

“Black Panther II” is scheduled to be released on July 8, 2022. Like its blockbuster predecessor, the follow-up will be co-written and directed by Ryan Coogler.

