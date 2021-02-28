Mark Ruffalo & Ethan Hawke’s Kids Crash Their Golden Globe Zooms

It’s a family affair this year at the 78th annual Golden Globe Awards!

On Sunday night as Mark Ruffalo was accepting his Golden Globe for Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series, or a Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in “I Know This Much Is True,” his kids couldn’t help but jump into the Zoom to help him celebrate his award. Mark was sitting by his wife, Sunrise Coigney, when two of his teenage kids jumped on, flashing thumbs ups and giving both their parents hugs!

And that wasn’t the only sweet family moment! Ethan Hawke, who was also honored in the category, brought his kids to the Golden Globes. His kids Clementine and Indiana were spotted joining him and wife, Ryan, on the Zoom as they cheered on Mark.

Talk about a fun, and unexpected moment, at the Golden Globes at home!

