Gillian Anderson Reacts To Prince Harry Seeing ‘The Crown’

Gillian Anderson scooped up a Golden Globe for her role as Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on Sunday night and during the press room, the veteran actress shared how she was pleased to hear that Prince Harry understood that the Netflix series was fiction.

Gillian – of course – was reacting to Friday’s news when Prince Harry told James Corden on his show that yes, he had seen “The Crown,” and he felt that the show was fictional but based loosely on truths and how the role of the royal family is to serve.

“I think Harry is well qualified what is fact or fiction and that it was pleasing to hear he understood this is a nuanced story about putting duty before family and he certainly has experience with that and so I think it was nice to be on the outside and also on the inside of a show I care about and hopefully put that subject to rest,” Gillian told journalists in the press room at the Golden Globes on Sunday.

As for how she was feeling given that her show scored 4 big Golden Globes wins? Well, she had an answer for that too!

“ You know it’s incredibly cool. So many cast members got nominated. Obviously great to be part of a season that people loved so much,” Gillian shared.

It was an epic season of “The Crown,” as they introduced new characters like Thatcher and also Princess Diana.