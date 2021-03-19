Kris Jenner and Caitlyn Jenner Break Their Silence About Kim Kardashian & Kanye West’s Divorce

Kim Kardashian’s family have remained largely quiet about her divorce to Kanye West until now.

Kim’s mom Kris Jenner broke her silence on Thursday during an interview with Australian radio show, “The Kyle & Jackie O Show.”

“I think it’s always going to be hard anytime… you know, there’s a lot of kids,” she said.

Adding, “The good thing about our family is that we are there for each other and supportive and we love each other very, very much so all I want is for those two kids to be happy. And I want the kids to be happy. That’s the goal.”

Kim and Kanye who have been married for more than six years are parents to North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 1. The couple spent most of 2020 apart, with Kanye decamping to their Wyoming ranch while Kim stayed behind at their Los Angeles home with their kids.

“I think we all want that for our families, just to be able to have the love and appreciation of one another, and that everyone’s okay. That’s what you want as a mom,” she said.

Caitlyn Jenner also spoke about the couple’s relationship in an interview with Access Hollywood on Thursday following her reveal as the Phoenix on “The Masked Singer.”

“I love Kimberly. Honestly, I love Kanye. I have had a very good relationship with Kanye. I wish them both nothing but the best. But, as far as speaking about that, that is their story to tell, not mine,” she said of their breakup. “And I think you might learn some things in the final episode, I wouldn’t be surprised – although I haven’t seen the show, but I do remember shooting scenes. And yeah, I think it should be pretty interesting.”



Kim and Kanye first began dating in 2012 and welcomed their first child North In 2013. They were married in May 2014 in Florence, Italy.

The divorce news follows a turbulent Summer and Fall, following Kanye’s announcement in July that he was planning to run for president of the United States, which also led to several long Twitter rants throughout the summer where he blamed the reality family for being controlling and said that he’d been “trying to divorce Kim.”

