Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Are ‘Working On Their Marriage’: ‘Divorce Has Been Discussed Off & On’ (Source)

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West may not be racing to separate just yet.

Following Page Six’s report that the couple was “in settlement talks” and that a divorce filing was “imminent,” a source close to the family tells NBC News that the two are “working on their marriage.”

“They are working through it,” the source said, adding that while “divorce has been discussed off and on,” Kim has not submitted papers.

The source also shared that Kim and Kanye, who wed in 2014, “have been going to therapy” and are “100 percent aligned when it comes to their kids,” North, 7; Saint, 5; Chicago, 3 this month; and Psalm, 1.

“[They’re dealing with] regular relationship issues. There is no one else involved,” they added.

The source additionally revealed that Kim and Kanye have been living separately for a few months, with the “All of the Lights” rapper in Wyoming and Kim with her children in Calabasas, Calif.

Despite that distance, the Kardashian-West family has reunited on multiple occasions, including a vacation to the Dominican Republic late last year and Kim’s 40th birthday trip to a private island, per the insider. Kim and Kanye did spend a portion of the holidays together, but not all; the musician spent one day in Wyoming and traveled for other work commitments.

The source also shot down claims that Kanye was at odds with the Kardashian family.

“Kanye loves his extended family. They are super close,” they said.