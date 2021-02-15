Jojo Siwa Gushes Over Girlfriend Kylie: ‘I Love You More Than You’ll Ever Know’

Jojo Siwa seems thrilled to be celebrating Valentine’s Day with her girlfriend Kylie.

The 17-year-old shared a photo and video on Instagram of the couple and gushed about her love, writing, “It’s my first valentines dayyyy!!🥰 No one in the world makes me as happy as this girl does.

“I’m so thankful to have fallen in love with the most perfect person ever who makes me smile 24/7. I love you more than you’ll ever know!” she added.

Kylie also dedicated a sweet post to Jojo on her Instagram Story writing, “Getting to spend Valentine’s Day w the best human on earth.”

Adding, “I love you, I love you, I love you @itsjojosiwam.”

The teen sensation revealed the identity of her girlfriend weeks after coming out as a member of the LGBT community.

Earlier this month she shared a series of photos with girlfriend Kylie, writing, “After being my best friend for over a year, January 8th 2021 I got to start calling this exceptional human my girlfriend… and Since then I’ve been the happiest I have ever been!”

The post includes photos of the pair holding hands at Walt Disney World, embracing while wearing masks, and even a cute video singing along to “As Long As You Love Me” by Justin Bieber.

“She seriously is the most loving, supportive, happiest, protective, and all around just the most beautiful perfect person in the world,” JoJo continued. “And I get to call her mine! Happy one month to my girl! I love you more and more everyday!”

JoJo gushed about her girlfriend on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon,” revealing that Kylie was very encouraging about her decision to come out.

It seems like JoJo is happy to be living her truth loud and proud. She thanked fans for their support in a candid Instagram video, saying, “I have never, ever been this happy before. It feels really awesome.”

Though she’s grateful for the overwhelmingly positive response, she also shared why she isn’t in a rush to specify her orientation, explaining that she doesn’t want to put a label on herself while she’s still figuring things out and that she knows this can be a difficult path for so many.

“I have thought about this, but the reason I’m not going to say this answer is because I don’t really know this answer. I think humans are awesome, I think humans are really incredible people. Right now, I’m super-duper happy and I want to share everything with the world but I also want to keep things in my life private until they are ready to be public,” she responded to a fan who asked, “What label are you?”

Adding, “Right now what matters is that you guys know that no matter who you love, that it’s okay. It’s awesome and the world is there for you. There are so many people that are there for you.”