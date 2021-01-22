JoJo Siwa Rocks ‘Best Gay Cousin’ Shirt After Going Viral On TikTok

JoJo Siwa is all about positive vibes!

The 17-year-old seemingly came out recently, sharing a photo of her wearing a shirt that reads, ”BEST. GAY. COUSIN. EVER.”

My cousin got me a new shirt pic.twitter.com/DuHhgRto7b — JoJo Siwa!🌈❤️🎀 (@itsjojosiwa) January 22, 2021

The “Dance Moms” alum shared an image of her in the shirt and tweeted, “My cousin got me a new shirt.”

The “Boomerang” singer also posted a photo on Instagram in a Gucci shirt that features the colors of the Pride flag and wrote, “You make me HAPPPPPPPYYYYYYY!!!”

Celebrities showed her love in the comments.

“So much love for you” Snooki wrote.

“Welcome to the fam. So much love for u lil sis,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” star Shangela commented.

“Love you,” Paris Hilton wrote in part.

The new posts come after JoJo shared a video that went viral on TikTok. In the video, she lip syncs to Lady Gaga’s “Born This Way,” which had fans thinking she was coming out. The video currently has over 25 million views on the social media app.

She also blew up while collaborating with LGBT+ “Pride House” Tiktokers, dancing in a video set to a Mia Mugavero song.

“Now (you’re) one of us!! @itsjojosiwa,” the caption reads in part.

While JoJo has not specifically come out, fans continue to believe that the hints she’s dropping are suggesting that.

— Stephanie Swaim