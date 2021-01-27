Jennifer Aniston Shows Off Blonder Look For ‘The Morning Show:’ ‘We’re Back!’

Jennifer Aniston is getting back to work with a fresh new look.

The actress shared two selfies with her hairstylist Chris McMillan looking all dolled up with some lighter locks. Jennifer debuted a blonder hairstyle with highlights and layers from what appeared to be on the set of “The Morning Show.”

Her costar Reese Witherspoon commented on her post, writing, “YES WE ARE!!” along with a heart emoji.

The 51-year-old also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her glam squad including her longtime hairstylist and makeup artist Angela Levin, writing, “dream team.”

McMillan is also the man behind Jennifer’s iconic “Rachel” hairstyle from “Friends.”

Jennifer’s BFF Courteney Cox commented on the pic, writing, “Gorgeous girl.”

Jennifer Garner, Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, Michelle Pfeiffer, Julianne Moore and other of her famous friends loved up on the post with sweet comments.

