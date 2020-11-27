Courteney Cox Dances With Turkey On Her Head To Recreate Iconic ‘Friends’ Moment

Courteney Cox can’t ever forget her iconic “Friends” turkey dance, even if she wants to.

The actress shared a video on Thursday revealing that on every Thanksgiving she’s bombarded with people sending her vides of her iconic turkey-on-her-head dance.

“I’m feeling so thankful and also if I get one more god damn GIF with a turkey on my head dancing like a f****** fool,” she said.

“I’m just going to stop, anyway, if I’m the symbol of Thanksgiving, here you go, hope it makes you happy,” she added before recreating the moment.

Courteney put a turkey on her head did the shimmy just like she did in that memorable episode which aired originally in November 1998. But this time she had the “Friends” theme song playing in the background.

The 56-year-old is becoming quite an expert at recreations.

In October she put her own spin on the viral TikTok video of Nathan Apodaca longboarding to Fleetwood Mac’s “Dreams” with a bottle of cranberry juice in hand.

She paid tribute to it by filming herself roller skating and sipping some juice. From a closeup view, she looked absolutely effortless, but a wide shot revealed that she hadn’t totally mastered her balance yet.

In addition to channeling Nathan, Courteney has come up with lots of hilarious Instagram content of her own from using filters to trying new dance moves. She even shared a moment of totally crushing friend Jennifer Aniston in a game of pool!