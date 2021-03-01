Gal Gadot Pregnant with Baby No. 3: ‘Here We Go Again’

Wonder-mama! Gal Gadot is pregnant with her third child!

The “Wonder Woman” actress announced the pregnancy on Monday with an Instagram photo of her husband Yaron Varsano and their two daughters Maya and Alma, all cradling her baby bump.

“Here we go again,” she captioned the post.

Some fans speculated that Gal could be expecting another baby after she presented in-person at the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. The 35-year-old wore a loose-fitting white dress, which appeared to conceal her bump.

The pregnancy news comes after a busy year! Gal just starred in the “Wonder Woman 1984” sequel which was released late last year and has just wrapped filming “Zack Snyder’s Justice League,” “Death of the Nike” and “Red Notice,” which are expected to be released this year.



And Gal will have one more time to don her famous Wonder Woman suit too – she and director Patty Jenkins are teaming up for a third film in the “Wonder Woman” blockbuster franchise, Warner Bros. confirmed in December.

In a statement to Variety, studio chief Toby Emmerich announced that another sequel will be forthcoming following the early success of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which premiered in theaters and on HBO Max for Christmas Day.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Emmerich said.

Though “WW84” has enjoyed successful at-home viewership, its reported $16.7 million gross across 2,100 North American theaters means it’s also the best initial box office outing for any movie during the pandemic.

WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business head Andy Forssell told Variety that “WW84” broke records and “exceeded” expectations, which indicates that the film’s momentum “will likely continue well beyond” the holiday weekend.

“During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option,” Forssell said.

Access Hollywood’s podcast “The Vault” features decades worth of A-list interviews and never-before-heard moments with some of the biggest stars in Hollywood. Listen now!