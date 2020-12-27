‘Wonder Woman 3’ Confirmed With Star Gal Gadot & Director Patty Jenkins Returning

“Wonder Woman” is ready to lasso audiences once again.

Star Gal Gadot and director Patty Jenkins will team up for a third film in the blockbuster franchise, Warner Bros. confirmed on Sunday.

In a statement to Variety, studio chief Toby Emmerich announced that another sequel will be forthcoming following the early success of “Wonder Woman 1984,” which premiered in theaters and on HBO Max for Christmas Day.

“As fans around the world continue to embrace Diana Prince, driving the strong opening weekend performance of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, we are excited to be able continue her story with our real-life Wonder Women – Gal and Patty – who will return to conclude the long-planned theatrical trilogy,” Emmerich said.

Though “WW84” has enjoyed successful at-home viewership, its reported $16.7 million gross across 2,100 North American theaters means it’s also the best initial box office outing for any movie during the pandemic.

WarnerMedia’s direct-to-consumer business head Andy Forssell told Variety that “WW84” broke records and “exceeded” expectations, which indicates that the film’s momentum “will likely continue well beyond” the holiday weekend.

“During these very difficult times, it was nice to give families the option of enjoying this uplifting film at home, where theater viewing wasn’t an option,” Forssell said.

Gal Gadot: Hollywood’s ‘Wonder Woman’ View Gallery

Wonder Woman has undoubtedly been an iconic and inspiring pop culture staple for decades, but Gal recently joked with Access Hollywood that her two daughters don’t exactly see her as a superhero at home.

“First of all, they don’t admire me. They’re my boss. They just want me to do stuff for them,” she said. “I’m the mother, there is no halo of glory or anything. However, both of them are very, very proud each in their own way.”

— Erin Biglow