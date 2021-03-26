Emma Stone Gives Birth To First Child With Husband Dave McCary (Reports)

Emma Stone is a mama!

The actress reportedly gave birth on Saturday, March 13, sources tell TMZ. It is unknown if they had a baby girl or baby boy.

Emma and her husband Dave McCary never confirmed that they were expecting their first child together but many photos surfaced of the 32-year-old sporting a baby bump.

The couple have not yet announced their baby’s arrival but Access Hollywood has reached out to their reps for confirmation.

Emma and the “Saturday Night Live” director reportedly tied the knot in September 2020. They quietly exchanged vows after postponing their planned March wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to multiple outlets.

Marriage speculation began swirling when the couple was photographed wearing matching gold bands on their left ring fingers while on a stroll in Los Angeles. The noticeable bauble appeared to be the same one Emma wore during a conversation with Reese Witherspoon and Dr. Harold Koplewicz of the Child Mind Institute for Reese’s “Shine On” series.



Emma and Dave have kept a relatively low profile since being first linked in late 2017, but they did step out together at select A-list events including the 2019 Screen Actors Guild Awards and the Met Gala. It’s believed the pair met during Emma’s 2016 “SNL” hosting gig.

In December2019, they made a rare social media appearance when announcing their engagement. Emma and Dave were pictured grinning ear-to-ear in a cute Instagram selfie while giving fans a close-up peek at the actress’ pearl ring.

