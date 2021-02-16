See Emma Stone As Cruella de Vil In New Movie Poster

Emma Stone looks unrecognizable in her latest role as villain Cruella de Vil.

The poster for the upcoming Disney live-action prequel about the iconic “101 Dalmatians” villain was released on Tuesday showing the actress in character.

The 32-year-old stars in the highly anticipated film which details the rise of young Cruella who was a designer who becomes obsessed with Dalmatian fur.

The first look of the film was released at D23 in August 2019 showing the actress with her signature monochromatic hair, smokey eye and a red lip.

Here’s your first look at Emma Stone as Cruella de Vil in Disney's Cruella. The film, also starring Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, and Joel Fry, comes to theaters May 28, 2021. #D23Expo pic.twitter.com/KqxJ0yMYQ3 — Walt Disney Studios (@DisneyStudios) August 24, 2019

The upcoming Disney flick which is being directed by “I, Tonya” director Craig Gillespie is slated to be released on May 28 and also stars Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser and Joel Fry.