Ed Sheeran Drops Surprise First Song Since Becoming A Dad

Ed Sheeran is giving his fans an early Christmas present!

The 29-year-old dropped a new song, “Afterglow,” along with a performance video. This is the “Shape of You” singer’s first song since 2019 when he released “No.6 Collaborations Project.”

This is Ed’s first track since he and wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl named Lyra Antarctica in August.

After the song’s release, the proud dad explained when he wrote his latest track.

“Afterglow is a song I wrote last year that I wanted to release for you. It’s not the first single from the next album, it’s just a song I love, and hope you love too.” He shared.

Adding, “Have a safe and happy festive break and New Year’s. Back to dad land for me now, ciao x”

In September the singer posted on Instagram revealing that he and his wife Cherry Seaborn welcomed a baby girl. He shared a snap of some adorable baby socks.

“Ello! A quick message from me as I have some personal news that I wanted to share with you… Last week, with the help of an amazing delivery team, Cherry gave birth to our beautiful and healthy daughter – Lyra Antarctica Seaborn Sheeran. We are completely in love with her. Both mum and baby are doing amazing and we are on cloud nine over here. We hope that you can respect our privacy at this time. Lots of love and I’ll see you when it’s time to come back,” the caption read.

The unique name seems like it may be inspired by the new dad’s favorite book series, “His Dark Materials” by Philip Pullman.

In 2015, Ed tweeted, “'[By] far, Philip Pullman – his dark materials are the best books I’ve ever read.”

The 29-year-old singer has remained out of the spotlight after announcing last year that he as taking a break from his career to focus on his personal life.

Ed and Cherry have been together for five years but met when they were teenagers when they both attended Thomas Mills High School in England.