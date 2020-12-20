Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively & Kids ‘Won’t See’ Family For Christmas Amid Pandemic: ‘It Sucks’

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are among millions making drastic changes to their usual holiday plans.

The “Deadpool” star revealed that he, his wife and their three daughters are avoiding any in-person festivities with loved ones amid the COVID-19 pandemic, sharing in an Instagram story over the weekend that the decision was unfortunate but necessary.

“My kids won’t see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks,” he wrote.

Despite the disappointment, Ryan shared solidarity with those who are also acknowledging the dire circumstances and taking social distancing seriously.

“My hat’s off to so many others doing the same,” he added.

As coronavirus cases surge across the U.S., particularly in Los Angeles County, where ICUs hit full capacity earlier this week, CDC guidelines have continued urging Americans to isolate with those only in their households for winter holiday celebrations.

Like everyone else doing their part to stay safe, the Reynolds crew will surely miss taking part in their annual traditions. But, it’s also likely they’ll still have a blast as a fivesome.

In an interview with Mario Lopez’s kids and Access Hollywood special correspondents Gia and Dominic Lopez last month, Ryan shared that being outnumbered is actually his favorite part of fatherhood.

“I love being a girl dad,” the A-lister responded. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine.”

Adding, “I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. So for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”

— Erin Biglow