Bruno Mars Pays Tribute To Little Richard And Makes Grammy Awards Debut With Silk Sonic

Bruno Mars is back at the Grammy Awards – this time with his new band Silk Sonic!

The pop hitmaker made his Grammy debut on Sunday night with his new band, singing their new hit “Leave The Door Open” and also came back later in the night to pay tribute to the late Little Richard.

During his Little Richard tribute, Bruno cranked out hits like “Long Tall Sally,” and “Good Golly, Miss Molly” with Anderson .Paak supporting on the drums. The energetic tribute was the perfect tribute to Little Richard, who died on May 9, 2020, at. 87.

It was a massive night for Bruno and his new band — during his performance of “Leave the Door Open” Bruno commanded the stage alongside Anderson .Paak and they brought all the groovy vibes as the band performed in rust-colored, three-piece suits with gold accent jewelry.

As usual, the sultry song delivered big with powerhouse vocals and then sweeter more tender moments.

There was a lot leading up to their performance on Sunday – Bruno and Anderson took to social media ahead of their performance with a hilarious banter about what it would mean for “two out of work musicians” to perform at the Grammys.

Anderson joked to Bruno that he was making a lot of big promises about their new single, and kidded that Bruno was supposed to be handling the marketing.

“Here you go wt the promises again. You “ promised “ me the best promo for our single. It aint working out. and now I’m embarrassed af!! Look, we’ll be brothers for life but maybe it’s best we go our separate ways,” Anderson joked.

It looks like it all worked out – the performances were a hit!

