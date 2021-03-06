Amanda Gorman Says Security Guard ‘Tailed’ Her On Walk Home: ‘This Is The Reality Of Black Girls’

Amanda Gorman has come forward about a troubling incident in the hopes of inciting meaningful change.

The acclaimed poet took to Twitter on Friday to recount being racially profiled and why the experience left her wanting to publicly illustrate the challenges facing women of color.

“A security guard tailed me on my walk home tonight. He demanded if I lived there because ‘you look suspicious,’” she began. “I showed my keys & buzzed myself into my building. He left, no apology. This is the reality of black girls: One day you’re called an icon, the next day, a threat.”

The 23-year-old reposted the tweet on her Instagram feed and shared further thoughts in a reflective caption, explaining how her perspective on the situation had only deepened her resolve to continue on her mission and empower others.

“In a sense, he was right. I AM A THREAT: a threat to injustice, to inequality, to ignorance. Anyone who speaks the truth and walks with hope is an obvious and fatal danger to the powers that be. A threat and proud,” she wrote.

Fans and famous friends flocked to the comment section with love and support and many also shared Amanda’s frustrations.

“Keep being the constant light you are,” Lily Collins wrote alongside a red heart emoji.

“Infuriating. I’m so sorry this happened to you. Wrapping you in love. Keep shining, sweet friend,” Sophia Bush added.

Designer Jeremy Scott echoed others who expressed concern for Amanda’s well-being, especially in light of her status as a figure for social justice.

“PROTECT AMANDA AT ALL COSTS SHE IS OUR FUTURE,” he wrote, adding a praying hands emoji.

Inauguration Of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris: All The Photos! View Gallery

Gorman became a household name after her now-iconic appearance at President Biden’s inauguration in January, at which she delivered a spoken-word rendition of her original work “The Hill We Climb.”

Weeks later the activist became the first poet to perform at the Super Bowl with “Chorus of the Captains.” The piece recognized Los Angeles educator Trimaine Davis, Florida nurse manager Suzie Dorner and Marine veteran James Martin, whose community leadership during the Covid-19 pandemic resulted in the NFL naming them “honorary captains” for the big game.

“I can’t reiterate how exciting it is for me that others are excited to see poetry at a football game. What a time to be alive,” Gorman tweeted ahead of kickoff.

Gorman is extending her platform and influence beyond her writing. She’s also signed with IMG Models and was interviewed by Michelle Obama for TIME magazine.

— Erin Biglow