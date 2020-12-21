Zooey Deschanel Gets Abducted By Aliens In Katy Perry’s ‘Not The End Of The World’ Music Video

Zooey Deschanel is out-of-this-world in Katy Perry’s new music video!

In the video for Katy’s latest single “Not The End Of The World,” aliens mistake the “New Girl” star for the “Roar” songstress, a nod to Katy and Zooey’s real-life similarities.

Zooey finds herself aboard an alien spacecraft, as the blue extraterrestrials explain that they’ve saved her from Earth’s destruction.

Zooey cooperates with her captors’ requests by experimenting with various looks from Katy’s past eras, including a whipped-cream bra from “California Gurls.”

Luckily, Zooey finds a way to save earth—by unplugging their internet. To celebrate, a blonde Zooey performs “Not The End Of The World” for the aliens in a lively concert, giving a coy wink to the camera before the video ends.

In an Instagram Live, Katy revealed that they filmed the video shortly after she gave birth to baby Daisy Dove. She wanted to give her fans a music video, but wasn’t feeling up to it just yet—which is where Zooey (and her strong resemblance to Katy) came in!

“For so long, we’ve had this funny friendship, because obviously people think we look alike,” Katy said.

Zooey agreed, adding, “I’ve had full conversations with people where they think I was you!”

Katy also made a confession, revealing that she previously posed as the “Elf” star to get perks in Los Angeles. “When I first got to LA, I went to the club a lot, and I wanted to get into the club, and I had no money, and no clout,” she said. “I had nothing. Sometimes I would pose as you to get into the club.”

As it turns out, the confession wasn’t news to Zooey. “Well, I know this. People would say, ‘I saw you,’ but I’m such a goody-two-shoes!”

Looks like these two are finally embracing their doppelgänger status!

— by Katcy Stephan