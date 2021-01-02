WATCH WEEKNIGHTS 7:00 PM KNBC-TV

Zooey Deschanel Calls Jonathan Scott Her ‘2020 MVP’ In Romantic New Year’s Post

Zooey Deschanel and Jonathan Scott are getting a romantic start to 2021!

The actress, 40, and her HGTV star boyfriend, 42, cuddled up in a pair of swoon-worthy pics to celebrate the new year. Zooey shared the snaps on her Instagram feed over the holiday weekend and penned a loving tribute to Jonathan and how much he’s added to her life.

“My 2020 MVP was this guy, who always made me feel happy in spite of a weird and uncertain year. Hoping 2021 is full of silver linings for everyone,” she wrote in her caption, alongside a red heart emoji.

The couple celebrated their one-year anniversary in August and have seemed smitten from the start. Jonathan chimed in with a comment on Zooey’s post to make it clear she’s his No. 1, too.

“You make me the happiest, best version of me,” he wrote, adding a cute smiley face.

The “Property Brothers” star also honored Zooey with his own heartfelt message, including the same loved-up pics on his Insta page with a pledge to not only continue embracing the positive energy within his relationship but also pay it forward.

“I’m dedicating this year to love, happiness and the pursuit of helping others. I feel like I’ve got a good jumpstart on the love part,” he teased.

— Erin Biglow

