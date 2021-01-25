Zayn Malik Gets Daughter’s Name Tattooed On His Wrist

Zayn Malik is one devoted dad! The “Pillow Talk” singer welcomed a baby girl with supermodel girlfriend Gigi Hadid in September 2020, and he’s already got some new ink to celebrate being a dad.

Eagle-eyed fans noticed the tat on Zayn’s right wrist during an Instagram Live last week. “Zayn has his baby girl’s name ‘Khai’ tattooed on [him] in Arabic,” wrote one fan on Twitter.

zayn has his baby girl's name "khai" tattooed on his in arabic!

Zayn’s new ink comes just days after Gigi subtly announced the name of their daughter by adding “Khai’s Mom” to her Instagram bio.

Gigi and Zayn had previously kept their little girl’s moniker under wraps and have made other moves to keep her first months relatively private. The parents have yet to share a full photo of her face; when they introduced her with close-up photos of her tiny hand grasping her dad’s.

“Our girl joined us earth-side this weekend and she’s already changed our world. So in love,” Gigi wrote at the time.

Zayn captioned his post: “Our baby girl is here, healthy and beautiful. To try to put into words how I am feeling right now would be an impossible task. The love I feel for this tiny human is beyond my understanding. Grateful to know her, proud to call her mine, and thankful for the life we will have together.”

Zayn recently sparked engagement rumors with girlfriend Gigi when he dropped his new album, “Nobody Is Listening.” In the song “When Love’s Around,” the One Direction alum sings, “But I need you in my life / Yeah, you could be my wife for real / Only takes a woman / To show you what it means to love.”