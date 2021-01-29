YouTuber Camryn Clifford Says It’s A ‘Blessing & A Curse’ Having Husband Landon’s Death So Public

YouTube star Camryn Clifford is speaking out.

The 19-year-old recently was on the “Tamron Hall Show,” where she got candid about how she’s doing following the tragic death of her husband Landon, who died by suicide last year at the age of 19.

Camryn and Landon share two children, 2-year-old Collette and infant Delilah. Camryn opened up about what it’s like having the death of her husband so public and how she thinks it’s a blessing and a curse that the whole situation has unfolded in the public eye on her YouTube channel, where she has over a million and a half subscribers.

“I feel like that part of it is a blessing and a curse because on one side of things (Collette) has all this support and all these people who loved him and cared about him. You know, watched him grow as she grew and as we grew together. And, that’s amazing that we have that support system,” she said. “But, not everyone on the internet is always nice and people give their opinions. And it’s a very personal thing to have (it) so public to everyone. So it’s really a matter of protecting (Collette and Delilah) against that as best I can.”

In August 2020, Camryn announced the tragic news about her husband’s passing in an emotional post on social media.

“August 13th 2020 was Landon’s last day being the best dad and husband he could be. After spending the following 6 days in a coma he passed on and donated several organs to people in need all over the country. He died saving the lives of others,” she wrote in part.



She also posted a nearly 40-minute video on their YouTube channel just days later that is titled, “My Husband Passed Away | Telling His Story.” The heartbreaking video shares the details about his passing, and she prefaced it with a warning for anyone who may be sensitive to the issues of mental health or suicide.

If you or someone you know is at risk of suicide please call the U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources for additional resources.

— Stephanie Swaim