‘Wonder Woman 1984’ Will Premiere In Theaters And On HBO Max This Christmas

There’s been another shakeup for “Wonder Woman 1984.” Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the film has been pushed back several times from the initially announced release date of June 5, 2020.

In a statement on Wednesday, the flick’s director Patty Jenkins announced that it would be available on both HBO Max and in theaters this Christmas.

“The time has come. At some point you have to choose to share any love and joy you have to give, over everything else. We love our move as we love our fans, so we truly hope that our film brings a little bit of joy and reprieve to all of you this holiday season,” she wrote on Twitter.

“Watch it in theaters, where it is made safe to do so (check out the great work theaters have done to make it so!) And available in the safety of your home on HBO Max where it is not,” she continued. “Happy holidays to all of you. We hope you enjoy our film as much as we enjoyed making it.”

The film’s leading lady, Gal Gadot, also weighed in on the change via Twitter. “It’s time. We’ve all waited a long time for this one to come. I can’t tell you how excited I am for all of you to see this movie. It wasn’t an easy decision and we never thought we’d have to hold onto the release for such a long time but Covid rocked all of our worlds,” she wrote.

“We feel the movie has never been so relevant and we hope that it’ll bring some joy, hope and love to your hearts. ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is a special one for me and I can only hope it’ll be as special to you too. We’ve put our hearts and souls into it,” she wrote.

In a statement, Warner Bros. added that the film will be available for theatrical release internationally on December 16.

Warner Bros. Pictures Group Chairman Toby Emmerich said in the statement, “We appreciate how patient audiences have been and given the great anticipation around Wonder Woman 1984 we are grateful to be able to make this terrifically entertaining movie widely available in these challenging times.”

Ann Sarnoff, the Chair and CEO of WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, added, “As we navigate these unprecedented times, we’ve had to be innovative in keeping our businesses moving forward while continuing to super-serve our fans.”

“This is an amazing film that really comes to life on the big screen and, working with our partners in the exhibition community, we will provide that option to consumers in the U.S. where theaters are open,” she continued. “We realize that a lot of consumers can’t go back to the movies due to the pandemic, so we also want to give them the option to see Wonder Woman 1984 via our HBO Max platform.”

— by Katcy Stephan