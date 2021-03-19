Woman Claiming To Pete Davidson’s Wife Charged With Trespassing and Stalking

A woman who claims to be married to Pete Davidson was arrested after allegedly entering his Staten Island home on Thursday through an open door, police tell Access Hollywood.

Michelle Mootreddy has been charged with criminal trespassing, and two counts of stalking and a harassment violation, according to police.

The comedian wasn’t home at the time of the alleged entry into his home, but another family member was there and called 911.

The 24-year-old suspect sent a press release on Tuesday writing that they were launching a production company together, were married and claimed that they were childhood friends.

The “Saturday Night Live” star’s attorney released a statement to Page Six on Tuesday calling all the claims written in the press release false, writing, “Not a word of it is true. Mr. Davidson has no idea who this person is. We are investigating and considering all legal and equitable remedies.”



Access Hollywood has reached out to Pete Davidson and Michelle Mootreddy for comment.

