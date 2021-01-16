Witney Carson Says She’s ‘Still In A Diaper’ 2 Weeks After Giving Birth: ‘So Proud Of This Body’

Witney Carson is keeping it real about early motherhood.

The “Dancing with the Stars” pro got candid when sharing an update on life with son Leo nearly two weeks after his arrival. Witney shared a cute photo of herself cradling the newborn over the weekend and let fans know that she’s reached at least one post-baby milestone.

“Finally wearing real clothes but still in a diaper 😂 healing from a birth is no joke!” she wrote on Instagram.

The 27-year-old also reflected on her experience welcoming Leo and how thankful she is to have had a healthy pregnancy.

“So proud of this body and what it went through to bring this angel boy into this world. We are absolutely in love with you little Leo 😭” she concluded her post.

Witney and husband Carson McAllister couldn’t seem more over the moon about being first-time parents. The new mom has been posting frequent peeks at the trio adjusting to life as a family of three and she hasn’t held back about the challenges she faced early on.

“After a really hard 24 hour labor, and an unexpected c-section… we are all healthy and well. We are so grateful & we’ve been soaking up every moment with our perfect angel boy. Thank you for all the prayers!” she wrote on Instagram Jan. 4, one day after Leo was born.

Though the journey wasn’t without its difficulties, Witney later assured followers that yes, it’s all been undoubtedly worth it.

“Everyone tells you how special bringing life into this world is but you never know exactly what they mean until it happens to you,” she gushed.

— Erin Biglow