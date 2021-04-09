Will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Return To The UK After Prince Philip’s Death?

Prince Philip’s death could cause Meghan Markle and Prince Harry to return back to the UK for the first time in a year.

The Duke of Edinburgh’s death comes weeks after the Duke and Duchess of Sussex gave a bombshell interview with Oprah where they opened up about their experiences as senior members of the royal family which included allegations of racism.

Meghan and Harry moved from the UK in March 2020 after they stepped down from their role as members of the royal family to become financially independent and maintain a private life.

“Harry will absolutely do his utmost to get back to the UK and be with his family,” a source close to the family told DailyMail.com. “He will want nothing more than to be there for his family, and particularly his grandmother, during this awful time.”

The source continued with, “Meghan is obviously pregnant so she will need to take advice from her doctors about whether it is safe for her to travel, but I think Harry will definitely go.”

Gayle King, who is a friend of Oprah’s and of Meghan and Harry’s, suggested in March on her SiriusXM radio show “Gayle King in the House” that there were plans to postpone the interview should Harry’s grandfather pass away.

“If something, God forbid, had happened to him, the interview would not have run at this particular time. But the interview was done and was scheduled before he went into the hospital,” she told a caller.

Queen Elizabeth announced the death of her husband of 73 years in a statement released by Buckingham Palace on Friday.

“It is with deep sorrow that Her Majesty The Queen announces the death of her beloved husband, His Royal Highness The Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh,” a statement read.

“His Royal Highness passed away peacefully this morning at Windsor Castle. Further announcements will be made in due course.”

Adding, “The Royal Family join with people around the world in mourning his loss.”

