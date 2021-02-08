Why The Weeknd’s Dancers Wore Bandages For Super Bowl Halftime Show?

The Weeknd brought down the house during the Super Bowl LV halftime show. The halftime show marks the 30-year-old singer’s first performance without his white bandages on his face, after months of appearances where he’s appeared battered and bruised.

The Weeknd, who forewent his normal white bandages, put on an upbeat performance, and instead his team of hundreds of dancers rocked full face masks and bandages.

But many people were left questioning why dozens of his dancers wore bandages.

Just last week, The Weeknd finally explained the mystery behind those bandages. The music superstar explained to Variety the significance of the dramatic transformation he’s undergone over the past few months, which started with him sporting facial bruises and gauze in his “After Hours” short film and later showing up with full bandages over his entire head and face at the American Music Awards.

Days ahead of his scheduled halftime performance at Super Bowl LV, the singer revealed that the extreme look and its time-consuming buildup was meant to deliver a larger statement on beauty standards and fame.

“The significance of the entire head bandages is reflecting on the absurd culture of Hollywood celebrity and people manipulating themselves for superficial reasons to please and be validated,” he told Variety.

He went on to note the intentionally confusing effort of sporting the look both in character and as himself and how the dramatic effect is crucial element of his creative vision.

“It’s all a progression and we watch The Character’s storyline hit heightened levels of danger and absurdity as his tale goes on. … I suppose you could take that being attractive isn’t important to me but a compelling narrative is.”

