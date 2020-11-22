Why The Weeknd Has Bandages All Over His Face At 2020 AMAs

Don’t worry The Weeknd isn’t recovering from any injuries.

The singer sparked concern when he appeared at 2020 American Music Award’s with his face nearly covered in bandages.

He didn’t acknowledge his new look during his acceptance speeches for Favorite Album Soul/R&B for “After Hours,” Song Soul/R&B for “Heartless” and Favorite Male Artist, Soul/R&B.

He also had the bandages on for his performance of “In Your Eyes” with Kenny G.

The weekend is almost over but @TheWeeknd is just getting started. Who else saw that world premiere of "Save Your Tears"?! #AMAs pic.twitter.com/W1IGsKYwRK — American Music Awards (@AMAs) November 23, 2020

But his the bandages and bruises he’s been seen with are actually to promote his new album “After Hours.” In the short films he created for his songs “Blinding Lights” and “After Hours,” The Weekend warns his audience about the injuries which can be caused from drunk driving car crashes.

The singer opened up about his altered appearance to Esquire in September, “‘Blinding Lights’ [is about] how you want to see someone at night, and you’re intoxicated, and you’re driving to this person and you’re just blinded by streetlights. But nothing could stop you from trying to go see that person, because you’re so lonely. I don’t want to ever promote drunk driving, but that’s what the dark undertone is.”

The Weekend also appeared with an injured face for The MTV VMA’s in August and for his “Saturday Night Live” performance in March.

Pepsi, the NFL and Roc Nation announced that The Weekend will perform during the Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show on Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021.



“We all grow up watching the world’s biggest acts playing the Super Bowl and one can only dream of being in that position. I’m humbled, honored and ecstatic to be the center of that infamous stage this year,” The Weeknd said in the press release.

