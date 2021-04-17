Why Prince Philip’s Final Resting Place Will Be Different Than Funeral Burial Location

Prince Philip was laid to rest on Saturday at St George’s Chapel in Windsor but it will not be his final resting place.

The Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away on April 9 at the age of 99, was buried in the Royal Vault at St. George’s Chapel through an opening in the stone floor but his coffin will be moved at a later date.

His coffin will be relocated to a vault in the King George VI Memorial Chapel to join his wife, Queen Elizabeth, when she passes.

Elizabeth’s parents King George VI and Queen Elizabeth, The Queen Mother and her sister Princess Margaret are also buried in the same chapel.

Prior to the funeral service, Prince Philip’s coffin was loaded into the Land Rover, that he designed for the occasion. The procession brought his remains from the state entrance of Windsor Castle to St. George’s Chapel.



The Queen traveled with a lady-in-waiting in the state Bentley at the end of the procession and was photographed wiping a tear.

Princess Anne and Prince Charles led the procession, followed by Prince Edward and Prince Andrew. Prince Harry and Prince William followed with Peter Philips, Princess Anne’s eldest child walking in between the brothers.

A Buckingham Palace spokesperson said regarding the procession that it was “a practical change rather than sending a signal. This is a funeral and we are not going to be drawn into perceptions of drama. The arrangements have been agreed and represent Her Majesty’s wishes.”

None of the members of the royal family wore their traditional military attire and instead wore suits but also displayed their military medals.

