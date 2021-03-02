Why Irina Shayk Won’t Talk About Ex Bradley Cooper

Irina Shayk is keeping her thoughts on her past relationship with Bradley Cooper private.

The 35-year-old model revealed why she won’t comment on him in a new interview with Elle, saying, “My past relationship, it’s something that belongs to me, and it’s private. It’s just a piece of my inner self that I don’t want to give away.”

When asked about what she thinks of stories about her in the media, she said she tunes it all out, adding, “I don’t read what is out there. Honestly, I’m too busy raising a child. If they want to write articles [about me], they’re doing their job. I’m concentrating on my life and my friends. The rest is just noise.”

Bradley and Irina share 3-year-old daughter Lea De Seine—but don’t call it co-parenting.

“I never understood the term ‘co-parenting,’” Irina told Elle. “When I’m with my daughter, I’m 100 percent a mother, and when she’s with her dad, he’s 100 percent her dad. Co-parenting is parenting,” she said, adding that Bradley is “the most amazing dad.”

The pair split in mid-2019 after four years of dating. Before the news of the split broke, a source revealed to Page Six that they were having relationship trouble. “Things are not good. Neither one is happy. The relationship is hanging by a thread. Because of their daughter, they keep trying.”

Even before the split, Irina still held her belief that their relationship should be kept private. In February 2019, she told Glamour UK, “I have a lot of friends who share a lot of their personal life on Instagram or social media, very publicly. I admire it and I think it’s great, but I think it’s all about personal choice.”

“Because my work requires me to be out there, I just decided my personal life will be quiet,” she added. “That’s why it’s called personal, because it’s something for you and your family, and I feel happy with it.”

— by Katcy Stephan