Who Won ‘Masked Singer’ Season 4?

SPOILER ALERT!

The fourth season of “Masked Singer” came to an end on Wednesday night crowning the “Sun” as the winner of the singing competition show.

Superstar singer LeAnn Rimes was revealed to be under the mask as she was crowned the winner. Runner-up “Mushroom” was revealed to be singer-songwriter Aloe Blacc and Nick Carter was revealed to be the person under the “Crocodile” mask.

“To be the winner, my heart is so open. It was just a beautiful experience,” LeAnn said after winning. “I’ve been doing this since I was so young that my anonymity was taken away really early on, so having my anonymity back, in a way, where people feel me instead of having a preconceived thought of who they think I am or should be. How good to have the audience and the judges and everyone hear me and feel me for who I really am,” she explained.

The latest competition began with Nick Cannon as host and 16 celebrities disguised in costumes with Robin Thicke, Jenny McCarthy, Ken Jeong and Nicole Scherzinger as panelists.

A new spinoff of the hit singing competition, “The Masked Dancer” will premiere on Dec. 27 with host Craig Robinson. Ken Jeong, Paula Abdul, Brian Austin Green and Ashley Tisdale as panelists for the show which will be in the same format as “The Masked Singer.”

This season’s competitors included:

Dragon, Busta Rhymes

Gremlin, Mickey Rourke

Giraffe, Brian Austin Green

Baby Alien, Mark Sanchez

Lips, Wendy Williams

Squiggly Monster, Bob Saget

Snow Owls, Clint Black and Lisa Hartman Black

Wathamacallit, Lonzo Ball

Serpent, “Dr. Elvis” Francois

Broccoli, Paul Anka

Seahorse, Tori Kelly

Popcorn, Taylor Dayne

Jellyfish, Chloe Kim