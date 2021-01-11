Who Is Lori Harvey? Everything You Need To Know About Michael B. Jordan’s New Flame

Michael B. Jordan is officially off the market after he went Instagram official with his rumored flame, Lori Harvey, on Sunday by sharing a loved up snap– and now we only have one question! Who is Lori Harvey?

Access Hollywood is breaking down everything you need to know about the “Black Panther” star’s new lady!

Steve Harvey Is Her Stepdad!

Lori, 24, has a super famous stepdad – former daytime talk show host, Steve Harvey! Her mom Marjorie Harvey married the “Family Feud” host in 2007 and Steve adopted Lori and her siblings Morgan and Jason at the time. Steve also has four kids from previous relationships, Karli, Brandi, Broderick and Wynton.

The couple spoke to People Magazine in 2016 about their blended family and why they felt like they didn’t need fans’ perspective on the matter.

“I said, ‘Look, you don’t like it? Deal with it. I don’t need y’all’s permission,’” Steve told the outlet.

“When you’re dealing with a blended family, everyone is coming from a place of broken. We knew this was right. But I just told them, ‘Everyone is included. Everyone has access to their parents. Whatever you didn’t have before, don’t let that interfere with what you can have now,’” Marjorie added.

Lori Has Experience As An Equestrian

Lori appeared on Steve’s show in 2014 where the talk show host raved about her skills on horseback!

“All my kids are talented in different ways. But I never shy away from bragging about my kids, look I love my kids I try to support their endeavors with everything they do. Now, this is my youngest daughter’s turn, and she’s been an equestrian rider for three years now,” he said on the show. “And she just won first place in the Illinois Hunter Jumper Association’s Children’s medal final! So I’m a proud papa!”

She’s A Model

Lori has booked some high-profile modeling gigs! From walking the runway at the Dolce & Gabbana show during Milan Fashion Week in 2017 to strutting the runway for Tom Ford, she’s no stranger to posing for the camera!

Lori is reportedly signed to LA Models and Select Models, per multiple reports.

She’s Been Reportedly Linked To Other High-Profile Celebs

Michael B. Jordan isn’t the only A-lister Lori’s been linked to. She previously sparked romance rumors with Future in December 2019 after he shared a snap of her on his Instagram story. She was also previously linked to Diddy, per multiple outlets.

She’s Outspoken About Activism On Her Social Media

Lori, who boasts 2.7 million followers on Instagram alone, isn’t afraid to speak out. On top of having a link in her bio that shares resources on how to help fight for justice and racial equality, she also shared her honest and raw opinions about the loss of Black lives following the death of George Floyd.

“Over the past week, I’ve been trying to find the right words but I’m sincerely at a loss. My entire heart goes out to the loved ones of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor and every Black life taken at the hands of racism, police brutality, and racial injustice. I can’t even imagine the pain they are feeling. Saying we want justice doesn’t even feel right. True justice would mean that George, Ahmaud, and Breonna would still be here. This is not the system I want my nieces and nephews to grow up in. This is not the world I want them to live in.

I know everything feels overwhelming right now but we can create the change we want to see,” she wrote.

— Stephanie Swaim