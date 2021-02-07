Who Is Energetic Super Bowl LV ASL Performer Warren ‘Wawa’ Snipe?

Warren “Wawa” Snipe is a breakout star after he performed at Super Bowl LV ahead of kick off.

The deaf rapper and recording artist gave a powerful performance in American Sign Language, joining H.E.R. for “America the Beautiful” and Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan for the National Anthem.

People on Twitter were loving his Super Bowl performance and applauded his energy and interpretations of the iconic songs.

I don't know about yall but Warren "WAWA" Snipe stole the show!!! #NationalAnthem #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/IQFb7zJFBU — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 7, 2021

Warren "Wawa" Snipe (sign language dude) killed it 🤟🏻 — AliStone_#MeidasMighty (@MeidasAli) February 8, 2021

I loved Warren “Wawa” Snipe the ASL interpreter. Amazing! — Laura Kallas (@gl_kallas) February 7, 2021

While the musicians were great ALL the props go to Wawa Snipe for that incredible ASL performance. #SuperBowl — Kelly Ruby (@Kruby18) February 7, 2021

The 50-year-old was announced by the National Association of the Deaf as the Super Bowl performer in January.

“I was very honored and humbled to be selected to perform these songs at the Super Bowl. It was always my dream to perform at the Super Bowl, and I would love to be able to perform the halftime show in ASL too!” he said in a statement.

There has been an ASL performer at the Super Bowl since 1992 and Warren believes it’s important to have someone there to interpret songs for the big game.

“The Deaf and Hard of Hearing community needs access to these iconic songs just like everyone else,” Snipe explained. “To those who are hearing, try watching television with the sound and captions off, and you’ll experience inaccessibility. Why wouldn’t you want to make everything accessible to everyone, including Deaf and Hard of Hearing people?”

Warren, who from Washington DC, created “Dip Hop” in the late 1990s which he calls “Hip Hop through Deaf eyes.” In 2016, he released an album titled, “Deaf: So What?!” and recently released his third album, “Wamilton.”

In 2020, he released the single “Loud” which includes lyrics that focus on the Covid-19 pandemic.

But he’s not just a recording artist, Snipe also is an actor and had a recurring role in the CW series, “Black Lightning.” He also founded an all-made deaf dance company called the Wild Zappers. He has also performed in music videos and on TV as a dancer.