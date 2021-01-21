Who Are President Joe Biden’s Family Members?

President Joe Biden was sworn in as the 46th President of the United States on Wednesday surrounded by his supportive family.

But who are all the members of the Biden family?

The new President and First Lady Jill Biden posed for a group photo at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington D.C. ahead of the “Celebrating America” TV special after a full day of events celebrating the inauguration.

They were joined by their children Ashley and Hunter Biden. President Biden and First Lady Jill welcomed Ashley in 1981, four years after they got married. Hunter is the only surviving child of the President and first late wife Neilia. While the former Vice President was a senator in 1972 she passed away in a Delaware car crash along with the couple’s 1-year-old daughter, Naomi. Their son Beau was diagnosed with brain cancer in 2013 and tragically died two years later in 2015 at the age of 46.

Hunter’s daughters, Maisie, 20, Finnegan, 21, and Naomi, 26, stunned in beautiful dresses in honor of the special evening.

The late Beau Biden’s children Natalie, 16, and Robert “Hunter” Biden II, 14, were there for the celebrations, along with his wife, Hallie.

The youngest grandchild of President Biden is 8-month-old Beau who skipped out on the outdoor Lincoln Memorial speech but stole spotlight while being cradled by his grandpa when the family watched the TV special together.

Baby Beau is Hunter’s child who he welcomed with his second wife Melissa Cohen. They named their newest family member after Hunter’s late brother Beau.

Biden’s grandchildren told “Today” host Jenna Bush Hager how they sought advice from Malia and Sasha Obama, the daughters of former President Barack Obama.

“Maisy and I and Natalie and Naomi have had the privilege of being able to see two of our friends navigate eight years of what was really difficult, and they did so, so beautifully,” Finnegan said.

“And they came out so grounded and humble, and they’re so smart and driven, so I think we can only take advice from them.”