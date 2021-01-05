Whitney Port Shares That She Suffered Another Miscarriage

Whitney Port is grieving another miscarriage and opening up about the painful loss.

The 35-year-old shared in an Instagram post on Monday, “We decided to start vlogging for our YouTube channel a couple months ago to share two stories: Renovating a new house and a new pregnancy journey. Sadly, I lost the pregnancy.”

The reality star and her husband Tim Rosenman chose to share their struggle experiencing another miscarriage in their vlog series which they began recording earlier in the pregnancy.

“This time, I really connected. I was actually excited and enjoying the pregnancy. I envisioned it all. I’m sad but I’m ok and we will try again,” she wrote. Adding, “I also have so much sadness in my heart for anyone that has to go through this or has gone through this. I know though that our community will share, band together and support- cause you always do.”

Whitney, who is already a mom to 3-year-old son Sonny with husband Tim, opened up about her first miscarriage on the season finale of “The Hills: New Beginnings,” and the emotional toll that it took on her.

“The grief is all-consuming. It’s all you can think about. It’s like a death is happening inside your body, and you’re also supposed to show up for your child that you have and you can’t really be sad in front of them, and you’re just confused if your feelings are okay [or] if they’re too dramatic.”

Adding, “The thought of the death of something that you haven’t met yet … it feels silly, but it’s not, because it’s you. It’s a part of the love you have with your husband and it’s just heartbreaking.”

