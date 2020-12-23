Where Is ‘Virgin River’ Filmed?

If you’ve broken down like us and have binge-watched all of Season 2 of Netflix’s “Virgin River,” you’ve also probably done a feverish google search to figure out where that blissful little town was located in the series.

Technically Virgin River is supposed to be located north of San Francisco in a sleepy town probably a stone’s throw from Mendocino County based on all the stunning shots of redwoods and pretty, open rivers. Although the author of the original books, Robyn Carr, which the Netflix show is based on, says that the idyllic town could really be anywhere.

But if you have fallen in love with those stunning vistas from the show, here’s what you need to know — the whole show has been filmed near Vancouver, Canada. Check out some of the spots you can actually see in real life.

Jack’s Bar:

You probably won’t see Preacher or Jack behind the bar at Jack’s Bar, but you can head 40 miles north of Vancouver to the Watershed Grill in Brackendale and take a picture on that pretty porch.

Mel’s Log Cabin:

Mel’s Log Cabin has a Hollywood history. While the Los Angeles-based doctor seemed to leave all those bright lights behind her in favor of small town livin’ it’s a little bit of a stretch. Instead the log cabin that Mayor Hope McCrea convinced Mel to move into is actually a caretaker house in Murdo Frazer Park and has been spotted in TV shows like “Psych” and “The Flash.”

Doc Mullins’ Practice:

You can’t get your ailments fixed there, but Doc Mullins’ town doctor’s office is a real place. According to Conde Nast Traveler, it’s a stunning residence at 122 First Street in New Westminster, Canada, and was built in 1889. It’s for sale right now, meaning you can snap that super spectacular Victorian and take up full-time residence.

THAT Waterfall

You know the waterfall that seems to appear in between every scene on the show? Well, it’s right in Shannon Falls Provincial Park.

Ok so now when this global pandemic is over, you know where to go to find some beautiful views.

